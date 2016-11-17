Top Story »

President’s Leadership Program students bring awareness to local nonprofit

November 17, 2016

For members of the Colorado State University-Pueblo President’s Leadership Program, learning and helping the community are combined tasks.
The junior class of the academic leadership program recently completed a fundraiser for Veterans Overcoming Obstacles, or VO2, …

Tunnel of Oppression interactive theater experience to be held Monday Feb 6.

February 5, 2017

by Kaitlin Bos

On May, Feb. 6, from 1-3 p.m., Colorado State University-Pueblo’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will sponsor the Tunnel of Oppression campus event in the psychology building room 153.

The event will be held in honor of African American History Month and will be an interactive theater experience lasting from 20-30 minutes that will highlight biased behaviors and racist stereotypes that people have faced.

Participants will walk through multiple theaters that will display oppression. The event originated from Western Illinois University and now is a nationwide held event at many different colleges and universities.

 

 

Pack women’s basketball continues historic start

February 3, 2017

by Thomas Thortvedt
The Colorado State University- Pueblo’s women’s basketball is off to the best start in school history, winning 21 games to start the season.  Having only lost exhibition games prior to the regular season, …

CSU-Pueblo’s American Association of University Professors hopes to improve and defend both professor and student rights

February 3, 2017

by Kaitlin Bos
Tackling multiple issues on campus, including over 10 years of no salary adjustment for professors, the American Association of University Professors has been working on campus at Colorado State University-Pueblo since 2003.
The association …

CSU-Pueblo student organization summit focuses on event planning and hosting

February 3, 2017

by Alexandra Purcell
There was a concern about a lack of student events last semester according to the team in the office of Student Engagement and Leadership. That’s exactly what a group of people representing different …

New campus resource helps students and alumni land jobs in their area of study

January 29, 2017

by Chianna Schoenthaler
Over 2,300 students and alumni in recent semesters have selected to register on the Career TWolves.
The Career TWolves portal is a resource developed to help current students and alumni find a career …

ASG president addresses concerns at faculty senate meeting

December 2, 2016

The agenda for the Colorado State University-Pueblo faculty senate meeting on Monday featured typical agenda items such as updates on issues like marijuana research, the strategic plan and retention. Interjected between the usual order of …

University maintenance and operations costs up, projects moving forward

November 30, 2016

As one walks around the Colorado State University-Pueblo campus, recent large-scale construction projects like the new addition to the Occhiato University Center and the completed general classroom building stand out. Smaller ones like the parking …

CSU-Pueblo celebrates seniors at final home game

November 20, 2016

Colorado State University-Pueblo senior students are celebrated on Nov. 12, aka “Senior Day”

Hero Workout Whalen event honors fallen soldier, raises awareness for veterans

November 20, 2016

Colorado State University-Pueblo hosted a veterans appreciation event in honor of Veterans Day Nov. 11, at 5 p.m. at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl. More than 100 people attended the “Hero Workout Whalen” event, …

“I Am That Girl” organization continues to empower student members

November 18, 2016

On Nov. 3, between 5 and 6 p.m., the I Am That Girl female empowerment group at Colorado State University-Pueblo hosted an event to share highlights from GIRL2016, the international conference for IATG that was …

CSU-Pueblo Campus Safety Walk scheduled for Nov. 29

November 18, 2016

Colorado State University-Pueblo will host a Campus Safety Walk Nov. 29, at 6:15 p.m. Members of the Associated Students’ Government, a representative from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and Debbie Proctor will accompany participating students …

Student veterans shed light on challenges of transitioning to civilian life

November 18, 2016

Another Veterans Day has come and gone, but the number of student veterans on college campuses across the nation is growing and expected to increase by 20 percent within the next few years, according to …

Pack women’s volleyball falls to MSU Denver

November 16, 2016

The Colorado State University–Pueblo women’s volleyball team lost to the Metro State University Roadrunners 0-3 in the first round of the RMAC tournament in Denver.
The Pack fought hard, with each set within at least five …