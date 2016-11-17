President’s Leadership Program students bring awareness to local nonprofit

by Kaitlin Bos

On May, Feb. 6, from 1-3 p.m., Colorado State University-Pueblo’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will sponsor the Tunnel of Oppression campus event in the psychology building room 153.

The event will be held in honor of African American History Month and will be an interactive theater experience lasting from 20-30 minutes that will highlight biased behaviors and racist stereotypes that people have faced.

Participants will walk through multiple theaters that will display oppression. The event originated from Western Illinois University and now is a nationwide held event at many different colleges and universities.