President’s Leadership Program students bring awareness to local nonprofit

For members of the Colorado State University-Pueblo President’s Leadership Program, learning and helping the community are combined tasks.
The junior class of the academic leadership program recently completed a fundraiser for Veterans Overcoming Obstacles, or VO2, …
On May, Feb. 6, from 1-3 p.m., Colorado State University-Pueblo’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will sponsor the Tunnel of Oppression campus event in the psychology building room 153.
The event will be held in honor of African American History Month and will be an interactive theater experience lasting from 20-30 minutes that will highlight biased behaviors and racist stereotypes that people have faced.
Participants will walk through multiple theaters that will display oppression. The event originated from Western Illinois University and now is a nationwide held event at many different colleges and universities.
by Thomas Thortvedt
The Colorado State University- Pueblo’s women’s basketball is off to the best start in school history, winning 21 games to start the season. Having only lost exhibition games prior to the regular season, …
by Kaitlin Bos
Tackling multiple issues on campus, including over 10 years of no salary adjustment for professors, the American Association of University Professors has been working on campus at Colorado State University-Pueblo since 2003.
The association …
by Alexandra Purcell
There was a concern about a lack of student events last semester according to the team in the office of Student Engagement and Leadership. That’s exactly what a group of people representing different …
by Chianna Schoenthaler
Over 2,300 students and alumni in recent semesters have selected to register on the Career TWolves.
The Career TWolves portal is a resource developed to help current students and alumni find a career …
The agenda for the Colorado State University-Pueblo faculty senate meeting on Monday featured typical agenda items such as updates on issues like marijuana research, the strategic plan and retention. Interjected between the usual order of …
As one walks around the Colorado State University-Pueblo campus, recent large-scale construction projects like the new addition to the Occhiato University Center and the completed general classroom building stand out. Smaller ones like the parking …
Colorado State University-Pueblo senior students are celebrated on Nov. 12, aka “Senior Day”
Colorado State University-Pueblo hosted a veterans appreciation event in honor of Veterans Day Nov. 11, at 5 p.m. at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl. More than 100 people attended the “Hero Workout Whalen” event, …
On Nov. 3, between 5 and 6 p.m., the I Am That Girl female empowerment group at Colorado State University-Pueblo hosted an event to share highlights from GIRL2016, the international conference for IATG that was …
Colorado State University-Pueblo will host a Campus Safety Walk Nov. 29, at 6:15 p.m. Members of the Associated Students’ Government, a representative from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and Debbie Proctor will accompany participating students …
Another Veterans Day has come and gone, but the number of student veterans on college campuses across the nation is growing and expected to increase by 20 percent within the next few years, according to …
The Colorado State University–Pueblo women’s volleyball team lost to the Metro State University Roadrunners 0-3 in the first round of the RMAC tournament in Denver.
The Pack fought hard, with each set within at least five …
Recent Comments