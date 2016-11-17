President’s Leadership Program students bring awareness to local nonprofit

For members of the Colorado State University-Pueblo President’s Leadership Program, learning and helping the community are combined tasks.
The junior class of the academic leadership program recently completed a fundraiser for Veterans Overcoming Obstacles, or VO2, …
Over 2,300 students and alumni in recent semesters have selected to register on the Career TWolves.
The Career TWolves portal is a resource developed to help current students and alumni find a career in their specific area of study.
When a student or alumni decide to use the portal, they must first register by filling out information similar to a job application process.
Jackielynn Talbert, a junior in economics, said, “I have signed up for the Career TWolves and its similar to the Indeed job search site.”
Once the user fills out the information on the site and submits it, the Career Center staff reviews their profile. The review of the profile is to ensure it meets good quality and standards.
Once the profile is approved, the student or alumni are given access to many different resources.
Sarah Zarr, an alumni of CSU-Pueblo, said, “I have heard of Career TWolves, but I do not really know what it does.”
The referrals resource section allows the user to be able to see where their resume is submitted. The submissions can come from three different areas the user submits it themselves, the Career Center or by an employer who has downloaded their resume.
The placements section shows current job openings and descriptions of the jobs. Employers update their placements to make sure students and alumni are able to having accurate job postings.
The schedule section helps the user monitor upcoming events such as interviews, information sessions, waiting lists, and preselected activities that the user has not confirmed or denied attending.
This tool can assists students and alumni in researching employers. The researching tool allows students and alumni to be able to look into potential employers they could be pursing for a future employment.
Talbert said, “I would find it helpful if the site combined on campus job posting such as work-studies and off campus employment.”
The Career Center puts up events on a calendar for the users to help keep them informed about events.
The site also hosts a link to a YouTube channel called Career Center. This channel gives current students and alumni access to different videos that could make a great resource when they are searching for jobs.
The YouTube channel has different categories including starting a job search, internships, interview techniques for the different phases, social media and job search, resumes and cover letters, salary negotiation and networking and your personal brand.
Within each of the categories, they break down into a more specific video such as Art of Saying Thank You, the Elevator Pitch or Phone Etiquette.
All of these allow current students and alumni to find a specific video that specialize in a topic for further knowledge.
Four employment search engines are also associate with the site. The employment search engines include College Recruiter, Indeed, Snagjob and Wayup.
All four of these are resources linked to Career TWolves to help as a resource for a current student or alumni who are searching for employment opportunities.
