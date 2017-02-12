A look into the CSU System Board of Governors and the year ahead

by Tiffany Underwood

The university’s representatives discussed their strategic plan and how they plan on moving forward, including five new approved academic programs for the Colorado State University- Pueblo, during the Board of Governors meeting that was held on the CSU-Pueblo campus in the Thunderbowl field house. It began at 11a.m. Feb. 1 and lasted until ended Feb. 2 at 5p.m

The Colorado State University System Board of Governors is a group composed of Colorado State University, Colorado State University- Pueblo, Colorado State University- Global Campus and their corresponding agencies, institutes and services.

The Board of Governors consist of 15 members. Nine of which are voting members and the other six are nonvoting members that represent each school, one faculty member and one student leader.

The nine voting members are William E. Mosher, Scott C. Johnson, Nancy R. Tuor, D. Rico Munn, Mark A. Gustafson, Jane Robbe Rhodes, Dennis E. Flores, Joseph C. Zimlich and Dean Singleton..

The CSU-Pueblo representatives are student body president Antonio Huerta, and David Volk, music department chair.

At the early February meeting, each institution talked about their strategic plan and how they plan on moving forward. “Each plan looked on track and the future looks bright for the CSU System.” Antonio Huerta, Senior at CSU-Pueblo said, “One topic that was discussed that will impact CSU-Pueblo is five new approved academic programs, one of which is a BS (Bachelor of Science) in wildlife and natural resources.”

The next decision made by the board of governors was to forgive an outstanding loan CSU-Pueblo had received in recent years to sustain the institution through a period of budget constraints. They also made the decision to assume the on-going outstanding debt as a system for the residence hall. Volk said, “The February meeting was mostly informational, the main significant decisions for Pueblo came out of the December meeting.”

An important part that happened during the meeting was an executive session where the voting members of the board are in a room to receive the Litigation Report, which is a report used in referring debts to the Department of Justice for litigation and enforced collection, and legal advice from General Council.

“They also discuss two honorary degrees and several honorary namings concerning CSU-Fort Collins, and to consider confidential real estate matters and a Project Development Agreement for a P3 development at CSU-Fort Collins at that time.” Said Mike Hooker

A goal of the Board of Governors is to promote administrative efficiency through a small central system staff, relying upon the expertise of institutional personnel where necessary and appropriate, also to measure and promote administrative efficiency consistent with the policies of the Colorado Commission on Higher Education. according to their website http://www.csusystem.edu/board-of-governors

More of their goals they are determined to uphold are to support the institutions in their development as separate and distinct institutions through planning and resource development, to support opportunities for cooperation program and resource sharing between schools, to facilitate system-wide financial accountability through annual financial audits as well as the program of the internal auditing unit within the CSU-system structure and to maintain each institution’s flexibility to address challenges and opportunities that arise as the institutions seek to fulfill their statutory missions.

“The Board of Governors meeting is informative for anyone who wants to know the overall well-being for the CSU-system. The next meeting is the first week of May and should be a very interesting meeting covering a range of topics,” said Huerta.