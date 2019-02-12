University professors lead the way for Study Abroad 2019

By Emily Montgomery

Staff writer

A study abroad fair was held in the Occhiato Student Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, inviting students to participate in study abroad programs for the upcoming summer and fall semesters.

Extended Studies and the Center for International Programs held the fair to inform students who wish to study abroad of the low-cost opportunities at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Danilo Leon will be teaching Spanish course 130 Intro to Spanish Speaking Cultures: Mexico. The duration of the course is May 27- June 15, the last week being a trip to the CSU-Pueblo campus in Todos Santos, Mexico.

Students who enroll in this course do not need any prior knowledge of Spanish language or culture. The 3-credit course provides students a further understanding of Mexican art and literature and different cultural, economic, political and social aspects of the nation.

The cost of the course is $2,400 and includes travel expenses, food, lodging, and excursions. Financial aid may be applied to this course and the deadline to register is March 7.

Education First is hosting a trip to Barcelona, Southern France and Italy. This trip has no courses required to participate, and students of all backgrounds are invited to attend for leisure. Professor Christen Picicci of CSU-Pueblo will lead this trip.

The length of this trip is 10 days, in which students will visit the cities of Barcelona, Nice, Cinque Terre, and Florence. This trip includes round-trip airfare, transportation, guided sightseeing and regional-style meals.

EF offers scholarships and flexible payments plans for this trip. Additional information can be found on their website www.efcollegetours.com/2088264wn and the last date to enroll for this trip is March 3.

Grant Weller will lead a historic trip to Europe exploring D-Day. The cities included are London, Portsmouth, Normandy Region, Paris, Bastogne Region, Cologne and Berlin.

This 13-day trip will be from June 2- June 14. Students will explore museums and see historical architecture and landmarks.

The longest Trip offered for the upcoming summer semester is a trip to Bergamo, Italy. This trip is a one-month intensive Italian language and culture program from July 1-July 26.

Picicci will teach students at the Centro Italian Stranieri of the Universita degli Studi di Bergamo. Students will earn 6 credits for the program. Students must have a GPA of at least 2.75 and the application deadline is April 26.

The projected cost of this program is $3,999 and scholarships for Italian majors or minors are available as well as financial aid.

EF will host a tour in June 2020, exploring Italy and the history of the Second World War. Weller and Picicci will lead this 14-day trip. Included in this trip are round-trip flights on major carriers, full-time tour director, transportation, superior tourist-class hotels with private bathrooms and breakfast daily.

Students will spend two nights in Rome, two days in Taormina, two days in Salerno, two days in Rome and three days in Florence. Students will sightsee the Vatican City, Ancient Rome, Salerno beaches, MonteCassino, Anzio beaches, Taormino and Florence.

This trip also includes entrance into the Vatican, Sistine Chapel, Colosseum, Roman Forum, Greek Amphitheater, Museaum of the Landings in Sicily, Abbey of Monte Cassino, Anzio Beach, Anzio Museum and the Museum of Deportation.

Scholarships and payments plans will be available for this trip.