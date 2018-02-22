A storyline added to the Marvel Universe

By Jacob Duran

Marvel does not disappoint when it mixes a quality soundtrack, good story line, and a cast that fights with all its might.

Marvel’s “Black Panther” follows T’Challa, the Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) as he returns to his home country of Wakanda, Africa.

The story is a family drama, action thriller with the superhero element added in. In addition, it has a story about royalty and the politics of running a country.

Along the way Black Panther goes up against foes and do so while leading his people. This among other aspects keeps the pacing balanced and a limits dull moments.

The cast was chosen well for its characters. Michael B. Jordan, plays Erik Killmonger Stevens, an arms dealer, who has a history with Black Panther, and comes into conflict with him. Some of Black Panther’s allies are Nakia, his girlfriend and adviser, and his sister Suri who is also his weapons supplier and tech provider.

The music of the movie is true to the setting as it is done in the style that is authentic to the African continent and is played throughout the movie. It helps in making Wakanda feel real and relatable, along with adding tension and suspense to many scenes. The music is almost a character in its own right.

Ryan Cooglers directing is simply astounding with his attention to detail in character moments to action scenes. For the country of Wakanda, he has a great vision of the area, makes it feel like a real and believable nation, and we get to experience it through Black Panther.

The editing and visual effects are superb and works well together. This keeps the pacing clear and also keeps the viewers guessing. For the editing of the action scenes we get to see the hits and in some cases up close and personal. Though the visual effects aren’t as prevalent as many Marvel movies they are still wonderful and add to the enjoyment of the film.

The action is the last major component to this film that makes the movie astounding as it is done with clear perspective with no shaky cam or jump cuts to be found. When the action happens it is intense and clear, not to mention the style of the fights in this movie that are unique. Coogler created this style for the movie and when filmed it’s clear and on present.

Overall, Marvel Studios has crafted a superhero movie that has a fresh plot, which is more like a family political thriller with the superhero element added to it. The mesmerizing action and impeccable soundtrack make this movie one of the best, stand-alone superhero movies.

It is compelling and well worth watching.