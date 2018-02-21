By Jacob Duran

One of the best picture nominees at the upcoming 90 Academy Awards “Dunkirk” is a war movie, that shows the battle and evacuation of Dunkirk, France. The movie gives perspectives from the ground, the sea and the air. This war movie is like no other, as it shows the raw intensity of the battle in some new and effective ways.

Tom Hardy plays Farrier a pilot who is taking down Nazis. He witnesses the British army evacuating by sea as well as average citizens coming in to aid.

Christopher Nolan directed the film. This plot was similar to a film he previous directed, “Inception”. The movie tells a multi-layered story that is connected, but attention must be given to all the characters involved.

The movie is not a character driven movie, however the actions of the characters are all of equal importance.

The cast is made up of many less known but up and coming actors along with more well known actors names who anchor it. This cast did a great job in making the viewer feel the fear and intensity of the battle.

The directing also exceeds expectations as Nolan continues to prove mastery of his craft. This was no easy movie to direct, considering it also has a real life connection.

The effects and music play a key role in the intensity of the movie. Nolam used as many practical effects along with period authentic sound effects. Hans Zimmer, musical composer for the film also worked wonders with his musical score that only got more intense. The drama of the movie would not have reached its peak without the music.

The musical score utilized a pocket watch and other sounds mixed in with music. Zimmer has earned an Oscar Nomination for his work in Dunkirk.

Overall, I feel this movie is worthy of a best picture Oscar nomination. Dunkirk is one of the most fresh and unique war movies released in a long time. The effects and music work wonders on the film along with excellent directing.