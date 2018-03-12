Dark comedy, “I, Tonya,” worth a look

By Jacob Duran

“I, Tonya” is an examination of Figure Skater Tonya Harding’s (Margot Robbie) life and career along with her desire to win. This movie isn’t traditional to the genres it encompasses.

The story is one that does a great job of giving respect to Tonya Harding and Jeff Gillooly (Sebastian Stan) along with her mother LaVona Golden (Alison Janney) and it also tells the story in a stylistic way. The movie has a great balance of having a narration from not just Robbie but Stan and Janney that fits the story like a glove.

Another aspect of the story that adds to not only the drama but the comedy as well is the fourth wall breaks that help make the movie more interactive and are used in the right amount. By far the freshest take on the sports and biographical genre in a long time. The way all the characters portrayed is done with respect and in good taste as well.

The director Craig Gillespie also did what good directors are supposed to do, bring the best out of the cast along with guiding the movie along and keeping the movie flowing and his job here wasn’t easy as he directed a movie that is based on a real event. He hit the right balance of respect and his own personal stamp also.

On the more technical side the editing and music are impeccable. The editing is very crisp and helps the movie flow smoothly and also has some style added in that is also aided in unison with the music. The music is very fitting of the time the movie takes place in with music from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s and the choices of songs fit the movie.

This movie has a dark comedy tone to it that is also mixed with comedy. This might be off-putting but roll with it and you should enjoy it. There isn’t a moment where the drama compromises the comedy and vice versa.

“I, Tonya” is one that is a great breath of fresh air for both the sports and biographical genres. The story doesn’t play out like most in the genres. The acting is also great and the well-balanced tone and great performances from the cast all-around make this movie worth seeing.