CSU-Pueblo gears up for March career fair- first workshop Thurs. Feb 9.

Over 60 companies will be attending the CSU-Pueblo Career Center’s annual spring career fair this year.

The staff of the Career Center has been working very hard to put on this event since September 2016.

The fair will take place March 1 in the student recreation center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for students to meet with potential employers.

Leading up to the career fair there will be three identical workshops entitled: How to Make a Career Fair Work for You, hosted at different times.

The workshops will take place Feb. 9 in LARC 108 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 15 in GCB212 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Feb. 22 in GCB 212 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All students no matter their year or their major at the university are able to attend. The Career Center requires all students however to wear business professional attire, as their staff will be monitoring this.

With all students being able to attend, there are added benefits for each of them including networking, job opportunities, internship opportunities and career exploration.

“Students should be prepared, take notes, and bring a resume is optional but suggested,” said Megan Gregorich, an Employer Relation Specialist, of the Career Center.

During the career fair, there will also be a LinkedIn booth for students to get a professional headshot taken for their LinkedIn profile.

Gregorich added, “If they want help with their LinkedIn profile, students can make an appointment, and meet with either Michelle or I.”

Some of the companies that will be coming cover a variety of different majors including Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Geico, Denver Water Department, Department of Corrections, Parkview, Mutual of Omaha, the Marines, USAA and various school districts.