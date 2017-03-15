Dan and Shay student concert April 27

by Chianna Schoenthaler

Student Engagement and Leadership is hosting Dan and Shay for the spring concert at Colorado State University-Pueblo. The concert will take place April 27 at Southwest Motors Event Center. The doors to the venue will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m .

Dan and Shay are a country duo that barely knew each other when they started writing and performing together. Now they are traveling all over the world including London, Canada and various states.

The spring concert is funded primarily through student fees and the first 500 students are able to pick up their free ticket in LARC 267 Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional tickets are available to be purchased for $10 for guests of students. Alumni, faculty, and staff are also able to purchase tickets for $20. The general public can purchase tickets on Altitude Tickets for $25.

For more information about the spring concert contact the office of Student Engagement and Leadership at 719-549-2687.