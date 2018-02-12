Students Bowl in Pueblo

By Alex Purcell

Bowling is often overlooked when considering nighttime activities, but it’s a fun, affordable way to kill some time. Downtown Pueblo boasts a unique venue for doing just that.

Bowlero Lanes is a family-owned business located on the lower floor of the Midtown Shopping Center.

The facility features 32 bowling lanes, 16 of which have optional bumpers, a full service snack bar that includes fast food options such as pizza and french fries, a lounge and a pro shop.

“As a family-oriented business, we offer cheap prices and a clean environment managed by friendly staff,” says a mission statement on their official website. “Customers of all ages—from children and teenagers to adults and seniors—are welcome to have fun on our premises.”

According to the official website, Bowlero Lanes offers exclusive events on a weekly basis. Every Tuesday night is “College Night.” Students with a valid college ID are offered the opportunity to bowl from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. for a flat rate of $8. The fee covers unlimited games during these hours as well as shoe rental.

Cosmic Bowling is offered Wednesday nights. Bowlero Lanes features a system of black lights and other lighting rigs throughout the facility, which are put on full display for a unique effect during Cosmic Bowling. From 9 p.m. until midnight, bowlers can enjoy four games and a shoe rental for $7. Bowlero also offers discounts on pitchers of beer during Cosmic Bowling.

On Friday nights, starting at 6 p.m. and continuing to 10 p.m., patrons can pay $3.50 per bowling game. From 10 p.m. until midnight, unlimited games and shoe rentals cost $11 per person.

According to the venue’s website, they first opened in 1959. In 1978, the Pinelle family took over the bowling alley and have maintained ownership since then.