Call For Proposals

CHASS Southern Colorado Conference for the Humanities, Arts, & Social Sciences

April 17th and 18th

Interconnected and Interdependent: Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences in a New Decade

Sponsored by the College of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences at

Colorado State University-Pueblo

Colorado State University-Pueblo’s College of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences’ (CHASS) Southern Colorado Conference—or SOCO conference—is an annual multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary event intended to highlight the diversity of work and research created by scholars and artists in the region. This year’s theme reflects the essential relationship between the various disciplines represented in CHASS, as well as how these diverse epistemologies overlap, connect, and rely upon each other to help individuals find meaning in a rapidly changing world at the beginning of a new decade.

This year’s keynote speaker is the esteemed author, preacher, activist, and University Professor of Sociology at Georgetown University Dr. Michael Eric Dyson. One of America’s preeminent public intellectuals, Dr. Dyson’s books are consistently found on The New York Times bestsellers list, while his insights on topics covering everything from politics, race, sports, and hip-hop appear regularly in the pages of The New Republic and The Undefeated. His newest book, Jay-Z: Made in America, is a masterful examination of one of our country’s most important artists.

The spotlight speaker for this year’s conference is Master Luthier and Lead Instructor of the Appalachian School of Luthiery, Doug Naselroad. Winner of numerous local and national awards and recognitions and Artist-in-Residence at the Appalachian Artisan Center, Doug is the creator of Culture of Recovery, a creative therapy program that helps people of the Appalachian region overcome drug addiction through arts and entrepreneurial apprenticeships.

Submission Guidelines and Requirements

Reflective of this conference’s broad theme, we welcome all proposals related to the humanities, arts, and social sciences and in various media, to include: posters, art exhibitions, roundtables, musical performances, and traditional panel paper presentations.

Please submit all proposals to SOCOconference@csupueblo.edu. All submissions should include presenter name(s), a title, the format (poster, art, roundtable, performance, paper presentation), a 50-word abstract, and a 500-word summary or description. Visit our webpage for further guidelines and expectations. [Hyperlinked]

Registration for the conference is $50. Accepted presenters and invited guests will receive a copy of Michael Eric Dyson’s recent book and an invitation to a private reception with the author prior to his keynote address on the evening of Friday, April 17th.

Please direct questions to Dr. Kevin Van Winkle (kevin.vanwinkle@csupueblo.edu) or Dr. Rachel Zimmerman (rachel.zimmerman@csupueblo.edu) with the subject “SOCO Conference.”