Career Week at CSU-Pueblo in February

The Career Center hosts Career Week starting Sunday, Feb. 16, with the suit-up event at JC Penney located in the Pueblo Mall. This event allows our students and staff to purchase professional attire up to 60 percent off the retail price. This also includes jewelry, handbags, and more. There will also be a discount on medical scrubs.

Career Week will feature several job readiness events, leading to the Spring Career Fair Wednesday, Feb. 26. This will be located in the OSC ballroom and features many potential employers. Mark your calendars and look out for additional information provided around campus.

The Career Center isn’t just about these events in February. They are here to assist you year-round offering assistance in writing/editing resumes and cover letters free of charge to current students and alumni. It is located in the LARC room #187 and open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm. You can also reach them by calling 719-549-2980 or stop in to make an appointment.

–Shantel Frazier