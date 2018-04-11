Changing the plots of love stories

By Dashon King

When it comes love stories, “Love, Simon” is a different and new take how to tell such stories.

The movie is about a high school boy who is like everyone else, except he has a secret that he keeps. Simon is gay. His privacy is jeopardized when a class mate discovers his secret and then begins to blackmail him.

Throughout the events in the film, Simon is till Simon and has a good relationship with his family, friends and a mysterious lover who goes by Blue in their emails. The film is about finding who you are in the world and how is this going to affect you and the people around you. Simon has to deal with that now because he’s gay.

The actors in the movies are magnificent, Nick Robinson (Simon) has quite the record form his role in Jurassic world but instead of running from dinosaurs, he is running from people and himself. Talitha Bateman (Nora) is already on Hollywood’s young cast list thanks to her role in Annabelle creation but in this film she plays the sister who tries and understands her brother as much as she can.

Others include Jennifer Gardner and Josh Duhamel as parents, and The Flash’s very own Keiynan Lonsdale appears as a classmate to Simon.

The music is excellent because it’s perfect way to express what a high schooler is going through and what love is really about. With songs from modern artists like The Bleachers the struggles of being gay in modern times.

The plot explains how America made all gay marriages legal but deep down people can still be cruel and hurtful because in some minds gays don’t think that they belong in the world. Things change when Simon allows himself to love himself and not be afraid of who he is or who he loves.

“Love, Simon” is a defiant movie that is an evolution that is something to be a movie to remember.

“Love, Simon” shows support to the LGBT movement, come straight out of the closet and maybe one day make a difference in their community.