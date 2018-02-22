Coming age makes for entertainment

By Jacob Duran

“Lady Bird” is a teenage coming of age movie that isn’t a traditional. This movie focuses on the eponymous character Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan).

It chronicles her senior year at a Catholic High School, her search and journey to attend the college of dreams.

The story creates a new take on a coming of age story that writer Greta Gerwig masterfully tells with a great setting of Sacramento, California in 2002. This allowed for some clever jokes and use of the setting that feels organic. The movie is raw and the plot progresses in an original way where characters are fleshed out, three dimensional and likable.

Lady Bird is engaging and takes time to develop. Viewers can see the ups and downs of the relationship.

There is never a point where one is singled out to be the party that is wrong or right. A mother-daughter relationship is fully realized and the story overall has no dull moments.

The whole cast is outstanding with the standouts being Saoirse Ronan as Lady Bird and Laurie Metcalfe as her mother. However everyone in this movie is greatly cast and they all give wonderful performances. All the characters serve the plot in one shape or another.

The technical side of the movie was also very good with 2000’s music being played sporadically in the movie. The musical score fit the movie well. The editing is on point and keeps the movie moving along. The transitions are creative and never threw off the overall pacing of the film.

Overall Lady Bird is by far one a fresh and original movie with a great cast and likable characters and comedy as well. Gerwig has written and directed an enjoyable film that will feature a potential Oscar win for Lady Bid herself Ronan.