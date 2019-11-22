CSU-Pueblo has a lot to give

By Megan Moore

CSU-Pueblo give day started at exactly midnight on November 15th! Give Day is a 24hr crowd funding campaign that helps various programs, departments, and organizations raise money for the year. The Give Day donation website opened for any person to give to 26 initiatives trying to make CSU-Pueblo better for our Thunderwolves. The CSU-Pueblo Foundation’s goal was to have 1,700 donors and raise over $70,000 in the 24hr period. In addition to the donations, the CSU-Pueblo Board of Trustees will match funds up to $1,000.

By 3:00 PM on the 15th over $40,000 by over 700 donors was raised between all initiatives. After the 24 hr period was over, 1,493 donors had given to initiatives on Give Day. This came to a total of $74,053!

There were also seven competitions between the initiatives such as most student donors and most money raised in the first hour. These are tracked and help give initiatives a little extra funding for their projects. The initiative that had the most student donors was “The Wolfies” Pack Athletics Student Banquet, and the initiative with the most in the first hour Southern Colorado Association of Nursing Students. Other competition winners were Undocumented Student Scholarship Fund for most alumni donors and most faculty/staff donors.