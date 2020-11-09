Fifth CSU Pueblo Give Day a success

By Harmony Clearo

Love CSU Pueblo Give Day was a success, to say the least. Give Day began on Thursday, Oct 29 and lasted a full 24 hours. And in that short amount of time, more than $72,000 were donated to multiple university clubs and organizations. Faculty, staff, students, alumni and the community shelled out the cash to support CSU Pueblo.

Campaigns included the Study Abroad Opportunity Fund, the Southern Colorado Association of Nursing Students, Dollars for Scholars and Pack Pantry, to name a few. “It’s absolutely incredible to see how people- near and far- are able to support our amazing students and university,” said CSU Pueblo’s President, Timothy Mottet. The generosity and support of the community is what allows our university to thrive, according to Mottet.

This year’s fundraising saw 1,062 donors from several affiliations. Over 32 percent of donations came from alumni, nearly 43 percent from faculty and staff, 13 percent from friends and 5 percent from parents and families. CSU’s Search and Rescue racked up over 7,000 dollars from a mere 17 donors and “The Wolfies” Student Athlete Awards Banquet raised over 5,000 dollars.

With such high numbers, it’s obvious how much Pueblo cares about the university. This fundraiser is an opportunity for the community to offer its support to meaningful organizations. It has been a great success in the five years that it’s been organized. Love CSU Pueblo Give Day allows students and faculty to be involved in organizing the fundraising as well as donating to something that they care about. “Our intention in creating a ‘give day’ was to get all of the Pack nation involved, and we did exactly that,” said Mottet.