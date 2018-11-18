Food for the soul: 5 days of Thanksgiving dishes

Looking for something new to put out on the table for an upcoming holiday dinner? All this week, the staff of the Today at Colorado State University-Pueblo are sharing their favorite recipes for meals and desserts to try out for the holiday season!

Note: Fall Break will be from Nov. 19 to Nov. 23 this semester.

From – Chris Churilla, Staff writer

Sweet and savory Pumpkin Spice Fudge for flavor lovers

Courtesy of shugarysweets.com

If you’re looking to add a new dessert to the arrays of pie and cakes to the holiday feast, the answer may be closer than before. With kosher salt, gingersnap crumbles and white chocolate morsels, this fudge will delight a modern and classic palette.

INGREDIENTS

¾ cup unsalted butter

¾ cup heavy cream

1 ½ cup granulated sugar

Pinch of kosher salt

11 oz. pkg. white chocolate morsels

3.4 oz. box pumpkin spice instant pudding mix

7 oz. marshmallow crème

2 tbsp. caramel sauce

2 tbsp. powdered sugar

3 gingersnap cookies, crushed

DIRECTIONS

Line 13” x 9” baking dish with parchment paper.

In large heavy saucepan, heat butter, cream, sugar and salt on medium high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. When it begins to boil, set timer for five minutes.

Continue stirring while mixture is at a roiling boil.

Remove from heat. Quickly whisk in white chocolate, pudding mix and marshmallow crème. Whisk until fully blended (one to two minutes). Pour into baking dish. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.

Remove from pan, remove parchment paper and place on large cutting board. Cut into bite-sized pieces.

In small bowl, whisk caramel sauce and powdered sugar together. Drizzle over cut pieces of fudge and immediately sprinkle with crushed cookies. Store in covered container in refrigerator.