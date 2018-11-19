Food for the soul: 5 days of Thanksgiving dishes

Looking for something new to put out on the table for an upcoming holiday dinner? All this week, the staff of the Today at Colorado State University-Pueblo are sharing their favorite recipes for meals and desserts to try out for the holiday season!

From – Katryna Pona, Staff writer

Cheesy Classic: Patti Labelle’s Over the Rainbow Macaroni and Cheese

Pattie Labelle’s Macaroni and Cheese recipe is perfect for any occasion, whether it is for Thanksgiving dinner, or Christmas Day, it is a perfect side dish for any meal no matter what season it is.

This simple and delicious dish only takes around 1 hour and 5 minutes to prep and cook and serves up to 8 people.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 stick butter, cubed, plus more for greasing

2 tablespoons sea salt

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 pound elbow noodles

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

3 large eggs, whisked

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/2 cup shredded mild Cheddar

1/2 cup shredded sharp Cheddar

1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella

1/2 cup shredded muenster cheese

1/2 cup shredded pepper Jack cheese

1/2 cup shredded provolone

1/2 cup processed cheese product, such as Velveeta, cubed

1 cup cream

DIRECTIONS

First you will want to preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9-by-13-inch pan with butter. Next you will want to bring a large stockpot of water to a boil with the sea salt and oil. Add the noodles and cook for 7 minutes. Drain and cool the pasta. After that, place the cooked noodles in a large bowl. Pour the melted butter over the pasta. Add 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper and 1/4 teaspoon of the seasoned salt and mix well, then add the eggs. Add the mild Cheddar, sharp cheddar, monterey jack, mozzarella, muenster, pepper jack and provolone, and mix thoroughly. Make sure the cheese is evenly mixed into the noodles. Transfer the noodles to the prepared casserole dish. Sprinkle the dish with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and 1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt, and top it off with the processed cheese product. Pour the cream over the top. Bake the mac and cheese until it starts to bubble around the edges for 35 minutes. And finally serve it hot to your friends and family. Enjoy and Happy holidays.

Follow along on video with Patti Labelle and Oprah Winfrey and learn how the originator bakes hers to perfection.