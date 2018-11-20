Food for the soul: 5 days of Thanksgiving dishes
Looking for something new to put out on the table for an upcoming holiday dinner? All this week, the staff of the Today at Colorado State University-Pueblo are sharing their favorite recipes for meals and desserts to try out for the holiday season!
Note: Fall Break will be from Nov. 19 to Nov. 23 this semester.
From – Melanie Mau, Staff writer
A microwave-friendly food staple: “Easy-Cheesy Broccoli and Rice Casserole”
Courtesy of Bob Manasco at allrecipes.com
Don’t have an oven to cook a favorite side dish for your holiday dinner? Stuck on campus with a dearly beloved microwave? Bob Manasco has the solution for that: a classic casserole dish with the ability to be cooked right in the microwave for those without kitchen appliances or in a hurry. With a preparation time at 10 minutes and cooking time at 15 minutes, this dish can be made in under a half hour.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 (8 ounce) package processed cheese, cubed
- 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
- 1 cup cooked wild rice
- 1 (10 ounce) package frozen chopped broccoli, thawed
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 1 dash hot sauce
- ground black pepper to taste
- 1 (2.8 ounce) can French-fried onions
DIRECTIONS
- Place cheese in a 2-quart microwave-safe casserole dish; cook in microwave until mostly melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in chicken soup, wild rice, broccoli, chopped onion, celery, hot sauce, and black pepper.
- Microwave until fully cooked and bubbling, 12 to 14 minutes, rotating halfway through cooking.
Optional: Sprinkle French-fried onions over casserole; cook for 1 more minute.