Food for the soul: 5 days of Thanksgiving dishes
179
Tags :Thanksgiving recipes
Looking for something new to put out on the table for an upcoming holiday dinner? All this week, the staff of the Today at Colorado State University-Pueblo are sharing their favorite recipes for meals and desserts to try out for the holiday season!
Note: Fall Break will be from Nov. 19 to Nov. 23 this semester.
From – Melanie Mau, Staff writer
Skip the line: Not Applebee’s Spinach and Artichoke Dip
With a prep time of 10 minutes and baking time of 20, this side dip will please restaurant appetizer lovers in a matter of 30 minutes. It can be made either in a slow cooker or in the oven.
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 (10 ounce) package frozen spinach, thawed, drained and coarsely chopped
- 1 (14 ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped
- 4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan
- 1/2 cup mozzarella, shredded
- cayenne or hot sauce to taste (optional)
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Combine the cheeses.Set half of the cheese mixture aside to use later. Combine everything else (including the other half of the cheese mixture) in a large bowl and mix thoroughly.
- Place mixture in a baking dish, cover it with aluminum foil, and bake for 15 minutes.
- Remove aluminum foil, top with remaining ½ cup shredded cheese, and bake for 10-15 more minutes, or until the sides are bubbling and the cheese has melted and turned golden brown on top.
- Serve with tortilla chips.
Slow Cooker (crockpot) option
Mix everything, place it in the slow cooker and cook until the cheese is nice and melted about 1-2 hours on high or 2-4 hours on low.