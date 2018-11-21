Food for the soul: 5 days of Thanksgiving dishes

Looking for something new to put out on the table for an upcoming holiday dinner? All this week, the staff of the Today at Colorado State University-Pueblo are sharing their favorite recipes for meals and desserts to try out for the holiday season!

From – Melanie Mau, Staff writer

Skip the line: Not Applebee’s Spinach and Artichoke Dip

With a prep time of 10 minutes and baking time of 20, this side dip will please restaurant appetizer lovers in a matter of 30 minutes. It can be made either in a slow cooker or in the oven.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 (10 ounce) package frozen spinach, thawed, drained and coarsely chopped

1 (14 ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped

4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 clove garlic, grated

1/2 cup grated parmesan

1/2 cup mozzarella, shredded

cayenne or hot sauce to taste (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine the cheeses.Set half of the cheese mixture aside to use later. Combine everything else (including the other half of the cheese mixture) in a large bowl and mix thoroughly. Place mixture in a baking dish, cover it with aluminum foil, and bake for 15 minutes. Remove aluminum foil, top with remaining ½ cup shredded cheese, and bake for 10-15 more minutes, or until the sides are bubbling and the cheese has melted and turned golden brown on top. Serve with tortilla chips.

Slow Cooker (crockpot) option

Mix everything, place it in the slow cooker and cook until the cheese is nice and melted about 1-2 hours on high or 2-4 hours on low.