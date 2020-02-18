Inclement Weather Information

With all the recent roller coasters of ever-changing weather, here in Southern Colorado. The high winds, snow, and freezing temperatures can be a concern when traveling. The students and staff safety here at CSU-Pueblo is a priority when it comes to reaching your destination.

If inclement weather occurs, please monitor the CSU-Pueblo website for updated closures and delays. Monitor blackboard and your student email for additional announcements from professors or other information.

Please be mindful that closures and delays may not be the same on each campus. Give yourself extra time when snow travel is a factor. You can also sign-up for alerts in your Paws account under the “emergency text” tab. The text alerts that will assist in keeping you informed on delays and closures due to weather conditions. You can also check your local news for weather forecasts, closures, and delays.