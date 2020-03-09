The Legacy of Black History Month

bu Reenua Jones

As an african American myself I feel very connected to this month. For the sole purpose that it

celebrates the triumphs and the history of my people.

Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time

for recognizing the central role of blacks in U.S. history. Also known as African American

History Month, the event stemed out of “Negro History Week,”created in 1926 by Carter G.

Woodson, a noted African American historian, scholar, educator and publisher.Since 1976, every

U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. Other

countries around the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also devote a month to

celebrating black history.

Triumphs of Black excellence:

Famous Protests: While Rosa Parks is credited with helping to spark the Civil Rights movement

when she refused to give up her bus seat to a white man,the lesser-known Claudette Colvin was

arrested nine months prior for not giving up her bus seat to white passengers.

Self-Made Millionaire: Madam C.J. Walker was born on a cotton plantation in Louisiana and

became wealthy after inventing a line of African American hair care products. She established

Madame C.J. Walker Laboratories and was also known for her philanthropy.

First Professional Black Baseball Player: On April 5, 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first

African American to play Major League Baseball when he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers.

First Black Billionaire: Before Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan joined the billionaire’s club,

Robert Johnson became the first African American billionaire when he sold the cable station he

founded, Black Entertainment Television (BET) in 2001.

First Black President: In 2008, Barack Obama became the first black president of the United

States.