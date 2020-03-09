The Legacy of Black History Month
bu Reenua Jones
As an african American myself I feel very connected to this month. For the sole purpose that it
celebrates the triumphs and the history of my people.
Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time
for recognizing the central role of blacks in U.S. history. Also known as African American
History Month, the event stemed out of “Negro History Week,”created in 1926 by Carter G.
Woodson, a noted African American historian, scholar, educator and publisher.Since 1976, every
U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. Other
countries around the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also devote a month to
celebrating black history.
Triumphs of Black excellence:
Famous Protests: While Rosa Parks is credited with helping to spark the Civil Rights movement
when she refused to give up her bus seat to a white man,the lesser-known Claudette Colvin was
arrested nine months prior for not giving up her bus seat to white passengers.
Self-Made Millionaire: Madam C.J. Walker was born on a cotton plantation in Louisiana and
became wealthy after inventing a line of African American hair care products. She established
Madame C.J. Walker Laboratories and was also known for her philanthropy.
First Professional Black Baseball Player: On April 5, 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first
African American to play Major League Baseball when he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers.
First Black Billionaire: Before Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan joined the billionaire’s club,
Robert Johnson became the first African American billionaire when he sold the cable station he
founded, Black Entertainment Television (BET) in 2001.
First Black President: In 2008, Barack Obama became the first black president of the United
States.