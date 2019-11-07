today@csupueblo.edu
Monday, November 11, 2019
HomeNewsVeteran’s Day
News

Veteran’s Day

News
U.S. ARMY memorial at the CSU-Pueblo campus. (Photo/ Chris Douglas)
149views

Veteran’s Day is Monday, Nov. 11. Classes are open here on campus, but for many government offices, including the post office, and for banks, it is a national holiday with offices closed for observation.

 

Here are ways you can honor those who have served in America’s military:

 

  1. Place flags on headstones in a national cemetery. …
  2. Hang a flag at your home or workplace to show your support. …
  3. Organize a moment of silence at your school or workplace. …
  4. Recognize local veterans in a community newspaper. …
  5. Attend community Veterans Day celebrations, or host a small one of your own.

 

 

Tags :The Todayveteransveterans day

You Might Also Like