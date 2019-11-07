Veteran’s Day
U.S. ARMY memorial at the CSU-Pueblo campus. (Photo/ Chris Douglas)
Veteran’s Day is Monday, Nov. 11. Classes are open here on campus, but for many government offices, including the post office, and for banks, it is a national holiday with offices closed for observation.
Here are ways you can honor those who have served in America’s military:
- Place flags on headstones in a national cemetery. …
- Hang a flag at your home or workplace to show your support. …
- Organize a moment of silence at your school or workplace. …
- Recognize local veterans in a community newspaper. …
- Attend community Veterans Day celebrations, or host a small one of your own.