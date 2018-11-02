CSU-Pueblo’s Music Department to host Piano Monster Concert, 9th annual Keyboard Fest

From CSU-Pueblo Officials

Colorado State University-Pueblo will host its annual Piano Monster Concert, featuring five grand pianos performing at once Nov. 3, at 7 p.m.

The Monster Concert is part of the Music Department’s ninth Pueblo Keyboard Arts Festival, Nov. 1-3, which features solo and ensemble concerts, master classes, and a young artist competition. Attendance at all festival events is free and open to the public in Hoag Recital Hall.

The musical lineup includes Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals for two pianos and orchestra, Flight of the Bumblebee, In the Hall of the Mountain King, The Great Gate of Kiev arranged for more pianos than necessary and more.

This musical event is particularly unique, as pianos are typically solitary instruments and not usually present in large scale collaborative settings. With a focus on community outreach, the event brings together pianists and those who aspire to learn the instrument.

Musicians will consist of faculty, current students, alumni, and special guests, including guest artists. Featured artists include Dr. Dror Biran – guest artist, Dr. Zahari Metchkov – CSUP faculty, the CSU-Pueblo Orchestra, CSU-Pueblo Students and Alumni, and Southern Colorado piano teachers and their students.

CSU-Pueblo Music Department alumni are invited to a free pre-concert reception beginning at 6 p.m., an hour before the Monster Concert commences. Non-music-alumni-guests will have a fee of $10 to attend. For more information, contact the music department at 719.549.2552.

Upcoming festival events include