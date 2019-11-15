Lady Thunderwolves Fall to the Number 2 Champs

By: Severino Martinez

Staff writer

PUEBLO, Colo. (November 8, 2019) – Colorado State University-Pueblo, the lady ThunderWolves faced Lubbock Christian University in the first game of the Basketball season and succumbed to defeat to the No. 2 team with the final of 77-60 in the 36th annual Al Kaly Shrine Classic on Friday at Massari Arena.

The lady ThunderWolves faced the defending NCAA-II champions in hopes of retribution from last season when they lost 74-78, but the lady Chaps seemed to be a little too much for the ThunderWolves. Eddie Armijo EJ said, “We need to be better at calling, some of them calls were really bad. We can beat LCU, the key is pressure, but we have to take care of our mental mistakes”.

There were many failed attempts to score due to missed shots and rebounds that were missed by the ThunderWolves. There were many fouls during the game on both sides of the ball, there were even some calls that the refs failed to call against the chaps. Kansas Watts said, “We need to do a better job of staying aggressive and attacking the basket and getting our team more rebounds, and our defense needs to step up more”.

Scoring leaders for the ThunderWolves were Khiya Adams who scored 15 points and went 6 for 15 from the field, and Sydni Williams who also scored 15 points and went 4 for 7 from the field.

Ending the second half LCU was up 47-28, Lubbock Christian controlled the momentum of the game from start to finish leading the ThunderWolves throughout all the four quarters of the game. Although the ThunderWolves outscored the Chaps in the third quarter 17-11 it just wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

CSU-Pueblo Head Coach Tommie Johnson said, “We played hard but we have to play better we have to get smarter and play better defense and swing the ball a little more”.

In the second game of the season Nov. 9th the Lady ThunderWolves fell to Texas A&M University-Commerce 44-77. The next game for the Lady ThunderWolves will be against Regis University Rangers in Denver COLO.