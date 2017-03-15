Pack Baseball ties four game series with Colorado Mines- heads to New Mexico 10-12 for the season

by Ashley Schaerfl

The men’s CSU-Pueblo ThunderWolves baseball team tied the four game series against Colorado Mines this last weekend, March 10, 11, and 12, 2-2.

They started the series out strong with a win Friday, ending 4-3 at Rawlings Field.

“We came out hot,” Derek Rohleder, one of the senior pitchers for the ThunderWolves, said.

Game one started with senior pitcher Kyle Lazcano coming out strong for the ThunderWolves. The Mines only scored one run in the first. Zach Hoffman, junior outfielder and pitcher for the ThunderWolves, hit a triple, making it to third base allowing Ambrose Romero, centerfielder, to gain an run brought in and giving the ThunderWolves their first run, closing the ending 1-1.

In second ending the ThunderWolves held the Mines, and scored one run taking the lead, 2-1.

The game was at a standstill till the bottom of the fifth when Romero yet again brought Hoffman home making the ThunderWolves lead 3-1.

The top of the sixth Mines were able to get to runs tying the game 3-3.

In the ninth inning the ThunderWolves switched pitchers, putting in Bret Ricklefs to hold the Mines off.The Mines only held off the ThunderWolves till the tenth. Bases were loaded when David Gunther, infielder, hit a grounder, helping Brandon Castaneda, infielder, get the gaming winning run, ending 4-3.

Game two took place Saturday as the first game of a doubleheader and was the first loss of this series ending 2-14.

The Mines took the first ending of the game, starting the game off with a 4 point lead.The Mines again were able to get a run at the top of the seconded but the ThunderWolves were able to score 2 runs at the bottom of the second, leaving the 2-5 until the fourth.

After the 4th ending the Mines dominated the game, ending game 2 in the seventh 14-2.

“We came out flat,” Lazcano said. “A quality pitcher is key and this afternoon we just couldn’t find that.”

Game three, the second of the doubleheader, was where the ThunderWolves found their kick. The game started out with the Mines gaining 2 runs off the ThunderWolves and holding tem off until the 2nd ending.

In the bottom of the second the ThunderWolves scored their first run. Thanks to Brandon Castaneda and his grounder the Thunderwolves began their ascension to victory.

The third was just as eventful with the ThunderWolves only allowing the Mines to gain one. Once the ThunderWolves came up to bat, scoring 3 runs and ending 4-3.

The fourth inning start out tough as the Mines gained five runs, however they were challenged by the ThunderWolves who then came back, scoring 7 runs. The ending highlight was when Ambrose Romero hit a two-run double closing the ending 11-8.

The ThunderWolves held the Mines another ending but gave up two runs in the top of the 6th. The sixth ended 11-10 but meant little after the ThunderWolves held the Mines in the seventh.

The ended 11-10 giving the ThunderWolves their second win of the series.

“We have a good team the knows how to work together,” Zach Visinoni, one of the senior pitchers, said.

Game four was a loss for the ThunderWolves, but they didn’t allow it without a fight. The ThunderWolves started out strong holding the Mines in the top of the first and scoring the first run of the game.

The second ending started with the Mines getting a hit and gain one run thanks to a runner brought in. Thanks to a double play between Logan Smith, second base, Daniel Ciraula, shortstop, and Jace Selsor, first base, the Thunderwolves ended the tp of the second strong.

In the third the Thunderwolves gave one run but were held off by the Mines ending the ending 2-3. The fourth was the reverse with the ThunderWolves holding the Mines, but scoring one run. David Gunther was walked, followed by a single Zach Hoffman and Gilbert Sauceda moving Gunther to third. Ambrose Romero again gained an RBI by hitting a single, allowing Gunther to score, but was put out on first.

The fifth is where Mines began to gain the upper hand. With three runners on base Colton Wardle hit a homerun gaining three RBI’s.

The ThunderWolves were able to gain one more run in the seventh ending, but ultimately lost the game 9-5.

“We just didn’t get a kick today,” Visinoni, said.

The ThunderWolves start their next series against New Mexico Highlands in Las Vegas, NM Friday, March 17, at 2 p.m.















