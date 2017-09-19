Pack Volleyball Falls 3-0 Twice in RMAC Opener

By Chris Graham

The Colorado State University – Pueblo volleyball team falls to Colorado Christian 3-0 on Friday and Colorado Mines 3-0 on Saturday at the Massari Arena.

CSU-Pueblo lost the first game 25-17, 25-18, 26-24 to Colorado Christian.

The first set was kept close as the game was tied 12 after the Pack was keeping pace with the Cougars. The ThunderWolves could not keep that pace and the Cougars would go on a 13-5 run that would result in a first set loss.

The second set was close early as it was tied 4-4. The Cougars would then go on an 8-2 run to make the lead to 12-6. The Cougars would extend their lead to nine later in the set with the score being 18-9. The ThunderWolves would close the lead to 7 by going on a 9-7 run but would still result in a loss for set two.

In the third set the pack would get out to a quick 6-3 lead but the lead would not last and the two teams would battle down to the final points when the Cougars would get the final two points to win 26-24.

Senior Misha McDowell and freshman Brooke Schilling led the team with six kills each while, Schilling added a team best 12 digs. Senior Elena Michalski finished with 24 assists and six digs.

Each set in the 3-0 loss to Colorado Mines was close as the score were 25-22, 25-19 and 25-23.

The game against Colorado Mines was tied 3-3 early in the first set but the Orediggers would then go on a 7-2 run to make the score 10-5. The ThunderWolves would battle back to tie the set at 15 all. Bothe teams battled but the Orediggers would come out on top 25-22.

In set two the Orediggers got out to a 10-3 lead but the pack would fight back throughout the set to come within two with the score 19-17. The ThunderWolves would not be able to get the lead and lose the set 25-19.

In the third set the pack got a big 15-8 lead and would keep the lead until the very end. The pack was up 23-19 when the Orediggers would score six straight points to win the set.

Caitlin Broadwell led all players with a match-high 16 kills. Broadwell hit a season-high .359. She finished with seven digs. Freshman Mallorie Post came off the bench with an impressive four kills and two blocks in only one set. Post hit a team-high .429 for the match. Michalski dished out 30 assists, she accumulated four digs in the loss. Melissa Nichols totaled eight kills and hit. 312. Junior PuaLehua Keola led the Pack with nine digs. Page Heller picked up eight digs. McDowell and Schilling each knocked down five kills. McDowell hit .364 for the match.

The pack record drops to 1-9 and 0-2 in conference. The ThunderWolves will be on the road next week against Black Hills State on Friday and South Dakota Mines on Saturday.