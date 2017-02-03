Pack women’s basketball continues historic start

by Thomas Thortvedt

The Colorado State University- Pueblo’s women’s basketball is off to the best start in school history, winning 21 games to start the season. Having only lost exhibition games prior to the regular season, the pack women’s basketball team has displayed consistency and overcome adversity throughout this 22 game stretch.

The team has succeeded through conference play so far with key wins over Western State, Black Hills State and Colorado Mesa. The ladies have been able to dominate in all facets of the game and it’s all thanks to the work they put in day in and day out.

Jim Turgeon, head coach for the pack women’s basketball, said what he thought the biggest key to his team’s success was simple.

“This team has put in the work during preseason and at practice every day,” said Turgeon. “With that work comes confidence and I think it’s a really big factor with our 21-0 start to the season.”

Currently ranked third in the country in NCAA Division II women’s basketball, CSU- Pueblo is on the map and is looking to continue making noise come shootout time with nine games remaining on the schedule.

Joe Folda, athletic director at CSU-Pueblo, is proud of what the team has been able to accomplish during this 19 game run. “They are a first class team both on and off the court and we are very proud of their accomplishments” said Folda when asked about his quick thoughts on the team’s recent success.

Folda also mentioned the team’s great effort on both sides of the court, being tenacious on defense and unselfish on offense seems to be the formula for the pack over the last 22 games. Over this streak the pack women’s basketball has had to overcome large point deficits but have been able to come together as a team to make key stops at the end of games.

During the season the team has been able to out rebound their opponents, averaging 41 rebounds per game as a unit. With more rebounds comes more scoring opportunities and with the pack shooting 43.4 percent from the field, they are a hard team to beat throughout a full game.

The women’s team is looking to continue their undefeated conference play as they Fort Lewis on Saturday as the second part of a three game home stretch.