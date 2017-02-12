Pack women’s lacrosse aims to prove critics wrong and succeed in 2017

by Thomas Thortvedt

The Colorado State University-Pueblo women’s lacrosse is looking to prove the doubters wrong after being placed to finish fifth in the Rocky Mountain Conference in the 2017 coaches poll.

The ThunderWolves, who are led by Head Coach Monica Potter, are ready to kick off the 2017 campaign in a road contest against No.17 Regis University, Saturday Feb.18. The pack will return 10 starters from last year to help make a run to the RMAC tournament.

Potter plans to build off the foundation that the team has already established in their third year as a program. “The ladies have been pushing themselves and their teammates,” Potter said. “Making it into the RMAC tournament is a team goal we will aggressively be going after.”

Having 10 starters returning to the lineup, the ThunderWolves will return two preseason all RMAC players, Taylor Christensen and Rachael Welzin.

Christensen, sophomore, earned Honorable Mention All RMAC accolades last year as a freshmen and plans to only improve in her second season. Christensen was able to lead the RMAC and place fifth in the nation in ground balls per game, picking up 3.94 ground balls per contest.