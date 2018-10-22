Women’s Soccer takes loss with stride against Dixie State

By Alexis Smith

With the end of the women’s soccer season nearing, the Colorado State University-Pueblo Thunderwolves lost 2-0 to Dixie State Sunday afternoon at Art & Lorraine Gonzales Stadium. However, head coach Sierra Cardenas said the team has not given up hope for its shot in the upcoming playoffs.

“We are disappointed with the result, but we absolutely cannot throw in the towel,” Cardenas said. “We have two games left and anything can happen in this conference.”

Sunday was the last home game of the season and Senior Night for the Lady Thunderwolves. Senior players Callie Larson, Kylee Sakaguchi, Alicia Ramirez, Michelle Moure, Sarah Tyler, Karley Whiteman, Laikyn Koss, Mackenzie Bean, Hannah Andresen and Ariana Jimenez were honored for the occasion.

As the game began, the Thunderwolves could be heard from the sidelines, communicating and moving the ball to win the early possession battle. But it was not long into the first half when opponent Whitley Johns scored, leading the game for Dixie State 1-0.

Johns scored the second and final goal of the game in the first half with a shot from the top of the box that soared into the top left post.

The second half was a battle of the two teams defenses, Dixie State University earned a corner kick and the Thunderwolves lead with number of shots on goal, 11-8, but Thunderwolves’ head coach Sierra Cardenas said the biggest obstacle of the game overall was the Thunderwolves struggling to find the back of the net.

Senior midfielder, Mackenzie Bean lead the Thunderwolves with six shots on goal, and the team had two scoring opportunities that were missed in the second half of the game.

Cardenas said Dixie State’s defense provided a challenge for the Thunderwolves. “They are big and they are fast and they have got a very, very good back line so just trying to find those opportunities; but we outshot them and that is the positive with it. That is the game sometimes, it just doesn’t make sense sometimes.” said Cardenas.

It is the second season with the Lady Thunderwolves for coach Cardenas. She said her main focuses for this season are culture and team chemistry. She said she hopes to use the game as a vehicle to build character for her team and believes that each of those things are shining through, which is promising for the future of the program.

After the loss, the Thunderwolves have a conference record of 7-5-3. They have two upcoming away games to conclude their season and are hoping to come out on top in order to earn a spot in the playoffs.