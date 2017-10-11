Home » Events, Student Life
Adventure in a hole new type of light
-
-
Outdoor Pursuits held a ropes course even Thursday night. Students were able to participate in several pieces of the ropes course.
-
-
The ladder climb has two climbers work their way to the top of a wood ladder, with the rungs gradually getting further apart. Reaching the top requires teamwork between the two climbers.
-
-
Outdoor Pursuits provided protective equipment, including helmets and safety harnesses. Participants were also given glow wristbands.
-
-
Outdoor Pursuits staff helped participants ensure everything was safe. Staff also offered advice for how to complete the various parts of the course.
-
-
The zip line features a climb up to a tall structure, with a zip line leading participants back down to the ground.
-
-
Outdoor Pursuits had a small fire going with ingredients to make s’mores. Participants and staff gathered around the fire, made s’mores and conversed.
-
-
The ladder climb has two climbers work their way to the top of a wood ladder, with the rungs gradually getting further apart. Reaching the top requires teamwork between the two climbers.
-
-
Outdoor Pursuits staff helped participants ensure everything was safe. Staff also offered advice for how to complete the various parts of the course.
-
-
The event was centered around the full moon. The moon lit up the ropes course, with clouds moving through the night sky above.
-
-
The zip line was a favorite, with some participants going more than once. The zip line spanned from the top of the course to the ground, where staff would help participants down using a step ladder.
-
-
The zip line features a climb up to a tall structure, with a zip line leading participants back down to the ground.
-
-
Outdoor Pursuits staff helped participants ensure everything was safe. Staff also offered advice for how to complete the various parts of the course.
-
-
Outdoor Pursuits staff helped participants ensure everything was safe. Staff also offered advice for how to complete the various parts of the course.
-
-
The zip line was a favorite, with some participants going more than once. The zip line spanned from the top of the course to the ground, where staff would help participants down using a step ladder.
-
-
The zip line was a favorite, with some participants going more than once. The zip line spanned from the top of the course to the ground, where staff would help participants down using a step ladder.
-
-
Outdoor Pursuits held a ropes course even Thursday night. Students were able to participate in several pieces of the ropes course.
Recent Comments