African-American history month event aims to promote an inclusive environment for student and staff minorities on campus

by Tiffany Underwood

“As Americans learn about themselves and where they come from through their history, it is just as important for Africans Americans to see what happened in their past and what had lead to how things are today.” Jackie Stroud, history professor at CSU-Pueblo

The tunnel of oppression was an event for black history month put on by Steven D. Parker and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion Feb. 6 in the psychology building in the office of diversity and inclusion.

Black history month is appreciation and acknowledgment of African-American history. These are things in black history including heritage, culture and the struggles that people have dealt with.

Stroud said, “That early history is important to see the growth not only to African-Americans but to all cultures because it shows how far people have come and the things that have been overcome by these people.”

The tunnel of oppression showcased eight different people and told their story in detail about who these people were and the things they did that made them so important to African American history. The tunnel of oppression had both photos and descriptive documentation of the event and or person.

Someone who was showcased at this event was Emmett Till, who was a 14-year-old black boy from Mississippi who was beat and killed for being accused of flirting with a white cashier lady.

The goal of this event was to show people more information about black history, give more detail about someone who might be know or to introduce someone who people don’t know but was important to black history. “It’s surprising the things that happened, who had power, who fought against the problems at that time and this event showed this very well.” Stroud said.

Parker believes that collaboration is important with surrounding groups in the division of student affairs at our school with the goal of getting information out about the programs but also to give students an area or event to enjoy where they could also find people with things in common to them.

Rodrick Reed, senior at CSU-Pueblo, said,” I really appreciate what they went through trying to represent what happened without dressing it up or dumbing it down, the details they presented were really interesting to me and they weren’t afraid to show the tragic graphic things.”

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion was developed in fall 2009 with the mission to promote and support a welcoming environment for underrepresented students, faculty and staff by providing transformative and educational learning experiences.

Throughout the year, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion participates in six different diversity group representation. For each month, they host 4 different events that are open to anyone.