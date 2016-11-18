CSU-Pueblo Campus Safety Walk scheduled for Nov. 29

Colorado State University-Pueblo will host a Campus Safety Walk Nov. 29, at 6:15 p.m. Members of the Associated Students’ Government, a representative from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and Debbie Proctor will accompany participating students as they inspect the campus for safety elements.

ASG president Antonio Huerta believes this is a positive element of campus safety. “Together, ASG, the Sheriff’s Office, Debbie Proctor, and students will inspect the campus for safety elements,” Huerta said.

“We walk around campus to highlight and discuss the parts of campus that might not seem safe to students.”

Huerta also said that the group will discuss new additions related to on-campus safety. “We talk about adding lights, fixing old ones, we test the emergency pillars, and overall we want to make sure that campus is a safe environment for all students,” he said.

Huerta wants more students to become involved and attend the event. “Students should care about this event because this is a time where they can state their concerns about safety aspects on campus,” Huerta said.

The Campus Safety Walk will take place during the ASG weekly meeting. Due to the OUC closure, the meeting place for the event is not finalized. All interested students can follow the CSU-Pueblo ASG Facebook page or call the Pueblo County Sheriffs Department’s non-emergency number 719.583.6250.

Edited by: Theresa Wolf

Tags: ASG, campus safety, csupueblo, events, student life