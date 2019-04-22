CSU-Pueblo intramural sports encourage student participation

By Luke Siggins

Staff writer

This semester, intramural sports at Colorado State University-Pueblo have implemented changes to make it easier for students, staff, and alumni to sign up for sports and teams.

Bill Moorman, assistant director of student recreation, has overseen all activity of the intramural and club sports on campus, as well as the summer camps. All students, staff and even alumni can sign up for intramural sports and activities.

A change in question was the addition of the new Fusion system in which the recreation center on campus has implemented according to Moorman.

“Fusion is a management software which controls all aspects of the rec system, it enables people to be more accurate with cash transactions, and with credit cards, we can now take credit and it can be all online,” Moorman said.

The Rec Center has simplified the online sign up process for their programs, rather than having the sole option of individuals coming in to fill out paperwork.

Student Kennedy Shriver has put videos on the CSU-Pueblo Student Recreation Center YouTube Channel, giving a step by step process on how to fill out forms to sign up for Intramural Sports, as well as how to sign up for the different summer camps.

The Rec Center has made changes to their Recreation Field “it was about a $360,000 thousand renovation, making changes to the field with the grass and making the lines permanent, as well as there being a parking lot next to the field” Moorman said.

The intramural sport activities offered here at CSU-Pueblo during the fall include outdoor football, outdoor soccer and volleyball. In spring, the sports offered consist of coed indoor basketball indoor soccer. The Rec Center typically posts a schedule on their webpage under the CSU-Pueblo website.

According to Moorman, the center has seen good involvement numbers in intramural sports despite enrollment levels being down across campus. “There has been steady involvement at the Rec Center, which I largely attribute to a good staff and making people have fun, as well as our new system,” Moorman said.

As well as having physical sports, the Rec Center also offered different esports for play. “We tried the current sports games like Madden and the 2K Sports basketball games, even with Super Smash Brothers, but we didn’t get the turnouts we wanted,” Moorman said. “I love doing them since it is low cost and serves a different demographic.”

The staff who referees the games are work study students at the university and are often certified to referee at the high school level.

“I want students to come out and play, and stay active, make relationships with other people and to take advantage of the opportunities this university gives whether it is through academics or making experiences in intramural sports,” Moorman said.