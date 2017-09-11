CHASS met and greet for all students to attend

College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHASS) is hosting the annual CHASS barbecue outside the courtyard between the General Classroom Building (GCB) and the Library and Academic Resource Center (LARC) Thursday beginning at 11 a.m.. REV 89, the campus radio station, The CSU-Pueblo Today Organization and other various CHASS departments and organizations will be present. The major disciplines within the department will be present to answer any questions that current CHASS students or possible students may have. If you have any questions about this event contact Trisha Pocius at 719.549.2863.