Goodbye 2019 and Hello 2020

It’s only been a semester and we’re about to enter a new, crazy decade. It’s the beginning of December, but before the month is out, how about we take a moment to remember the events that took place through these fine 10 years? The impeachment of President Donald Trump has drowned in our ears, mass shootings are becoming the norm, and Apple is finally stepping up to the plate with three cameras on the iPhones. From 2010 to 2020, it’s been a ride. Does anyone else remember when people thought the world was going to end in 2012 because the Myan calendar ended? That was fun. Anyway, let’s look back through time.

I, your Spring 2020 TODAY editor, was born in 1999 and it still boggles my mind that I go to school with others born in the year 2000 or the fact that we’re going into the year of 2020; the 201’s will no longer be a thing.

There was that decade of 2000 to 2010, but most of us weren’t old enough to really remember it. Do you want to know one thing that I’ll remember from this decade and maybe you’ll remember them too? All the amazing dances: the Whip/Nae Nae, Dab, Milly rock, JuJu on that Beat, Woah and we can’t forget 2013s Harlem Shake and “Twerking.” Many dance trends set, so many more to come… and how about the social media evolution? The legend we all know as Vine was created in 2013, Snapchat in 2011, Instagram in 2010. How about the demon known as Musically, created in 2014, revamped now as Tik Tok?

Flappy Bird was all the rage in 2014 and all of a sudden it disappeared from every platform. That mobile game was one of the first to make people contemplate the addiction of video games. Everyone loves a good “challenge” and in this decade we’ve had a fair share of them. We’ve had “Keke, do you love me challenge?,” Ice Bucket challenge, Chubby Bunny challenge, Cinnamon challenge, Running man challenge, Tidepod challenge (don’t be stupid). We were really creative in this decade.

I don’t think we can talk about this decade correctly without getting a little political. Can we all realize that we re-elected President Obama and elected President Trump in the same damn decade? Mind blown (BOOM). Also the #MeToo movement publicly started on October 5, 2017 when actress Ashley Judd accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. We all musn’t forget the plethora of mass shootings we have accumulated. The Aurora movie theater, Las Vegas, and Sandy Hook were and are all lessons to be learned from.

Maybe in the next decade we’ll realize we may have more terrorists inside our country than out. It’s up to our generation now to try and change the way our society functions. Gay marriage is now legal across the US, a huge milestone. It’ll take baby steps, but I’m sure we’ll create and see a country we can be proud of.

LOL, got a little preachy, but to sum up all opinions, feelings, and concerns of these 10 years, I have to say, is it’s been a hell of a ride. America is a very young country and its citizens are still learning how to be human. On the bright side, I’ll be a senior next year and won’t have to worry about school anymore, just finding a job.

Everyone have a great 2020 and see you later!

Written by: Reenua Jones