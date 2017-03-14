Lip sync battle brings students together for a unique and entertaining contest

by Hannah Plummer

On March 1 the Office of Student Engagement and Leadership hosted a lip sync battle in the psychology building, where students were able to lip sync to their favorite songs.

Due to this being held in a lecture hall, there was a thirty-minute delay due to an exam in the next room. There were 50 students who attended the event in total.

There were five student entries, competing for the prizes in the top three spots. The top three entries won Thunderbucks ranging from $200 to $50. Every entry performed two songs each, on a stage in the middle of the lecture hall. There were multicolored lights everywhere, and a spot light on the stage.

Participants included, Dashon King, Tyrone Parks, A group of three called Hannah Montana and her crew, Aaron Griffin, Antonio Huerta, Tiffany Underwood and Johnny Lancaster.

Each entry was announced before heading on stage. During every entry, the audience was very interactive and very enthusiastic. Groups ranged from one person to three people, each one doing a different performance than the last.

“I just love seeing performances and how everyone has a customized version of each song.” Rogelio Arreguin-Mancera said.

Some performances surprised the audience by doing an unexpected song.

“This event was fun to participate in, and a good opportunity to get out and do something different.” Said Tiffany Underwood, after her and her boyfriend, Johnny Lancaster, performed a heavy metal cover of Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space.”

When all of the entries had done their two songs, the judges went out in the hallway to converse with each other to decide who would win. While they were making a decision, the hostess, Tashara, did her own performance to the song “I’m A Barbie Girl” by Aqua. There were even some volunteers that gave the audience a performance.

The judges decided that the first place prize should go to Dashon King who lip sang to the songs “Hey Mickey” by Toni Basil and “Adventure of a Lifetime” by Coldplay.

“I did it last year and I figured it would be a lot of fun to do it again,” King said. “I didn’t think I was going to win, but I was hoping I would.”

Once the event was over, the top three winners were asked to stay after, so that they were able to receive their respected amount of Thunderbucks.