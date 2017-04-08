Pre-Rally for Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event Apr. 8 sheds light on sexual assault awareness

by Hannah Plummer

On April 5 two students from CSU-Pueblo hosted a pre-rally for the ‘Walk A Mile In Her Shoes’ event on Saturday, April 8. Brandon Wilson and Nicole Hulet, both seniors at CSU-Pueblo worked together to make this event possible.

The ‘Walk A Mile In Her Shoes’ event is to bring awareness to rape and sexual assault cases. This event serves as a fundraiser, where men walk a mile in high heeled shoes along the Riverwalk in downtown Pueblo. The pre-rally was hosted, to get people informed and to get people registered for the event.

A stage was set up for a live music performance, and a speech from Hulet.

“I was asked to speak, because I’m a public speaker. Brandon reached out to me and asked if I would speak about my personal experience as a sexual assault survivor.” Hulet spoke of her experience in front of a small crowd. She has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder three separate times as a result of her assault.

Hulet’s speech outlined the reason for the event. “Assault is not just male on female. It is female on female, female on male and male on male.” Hulet said, “It can happen to anyone, and it means a lot that everyone is here to support us.”

The Pueblo Rape Crisis Services also came to support Hulet, and all other victims of sexual assault.

“We provide lots of different services to the community, one being the 24/7 hotline so that anytime anybody needs to talk to somebody, they have that option to do so.” Said the executive director of the Pueblo Rape Crisis Services, Kristi Roque.

Around the fountain there were tables lined up with glue, paper and markers so that students could make their own signs for the march on Saturday.

This event is important to all those involved in putting this event together.

“Personally, I was a victim of sexual assault, so this event means the world to me. I want people to overcome, and take a stand for something that is much bigger than them.” Wilson said.

People who support the victims and survivors of sexual assault, are important to this group of people. “It’s a choice to be here and that is so valuable to all survivors to know that people are choosing to support them.” Hulet said.

“It is wonderful to see like-minded individuals can come together and take a stand for this.” Wilson said.