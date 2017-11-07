Veterans week rundown

By Katryna Pona

Colorado State University- Pueblo will begin hosting a week of activities for Veterans from Nov. 6-11. These activities will include the Veterans Art Exhibit, resource fair, Stolen Valor Act presentation, Post-traumatic stress disorder training, CSU-Pueblo pride rock painting, and much more.

“During the week of 11/6 to 11/11 faculty, staff and students come together to celebrate those who have dedicated their lives to their country, come help us celebrate,“ Dana Rocha, director of Veteran Affairs, said.

The Veterans Art Exhibit will be an all week event on campus in the Art and Music Building. Kristina Havlat said the art exhibit will display art pieces such as, pottery, paintings and drawings from CSU-Pueblo veteran students and faculty. Veteran artists are currently needed for the event.

The activities will start off with the CSU- Pueblo Pride Rock event Nov. 6 in the afternoon. The Student Veterans of America will paint the University’s Pride Rock in honor of the week.

Also Nov. 6 The military and veteran success center open house is from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. in Administration building 103. This is a great opportunity for students and visitors to meet their fellow veterans, military and dependents while enjoying refreshments. It would be a great way to finish off the day.

The week will end with three events Nov. 11. The first event will be the Pueblo Veterans Day Parade downtown at 10 a.m. and the Thunder Wolf Marching Band will be an attendance there.

Following after will be the Pueblo Veterans Day Ceremony at 11:45 a.m., at Veterans Bridge, Harp. Tim Mottet, CSUPueblo President and the Chamber Choir will be amongst the partakers in the community Pueblo Veterans Day Ceremony.

Ending the day of activities, a second ceremony will be held at the Southeast Asia Memorial at 1:30 p.m. on campus. This memorial will embrace the 623 names of Colorado men and women who served in all branches of the military that were killed in the SE Asia war.

The PTSD training is on Nov.7 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in the General Classroom Building. CSU- Pueblo’s new mental health counselor, John Emmons will do a presentation on PTSD. Emmons has spent the last decade on working with military members and their families as a Military Family Life counselor.

The Veterans resource fair beings Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. – 2p.m., in the Library and Academic Resource Center. This activity consists of a walk through of the annual Veterans Resource Fair for people to learn about the military affiliated organizations.

“The Annual Veterans Resource Fair is held for the entire student body to learn about resources available for Military, Veterans and Non- Military affiliated students,” said Kristina Havlat, a student working in the veteran’s affairs office. The Stolen Valor Act presentation and Student Veteran Hardship panel will be hosted Nov. 9.

The Stolen Valor Act presentation will begin at 3 p.m. in LARC 108. This is an activity that includes a presentation and book signing.

“The fact that the Military and Veterans Success Center recognizes Veterans and their families for the sacrifices they have made is an important aspect of my education; providing me with pride of my service and focus in my studies,” said Larry Doose, a student veteran working in the veteran’s affairs office.

The Student Veteran Hardship panel will start at 4 p.m. in General Classroom Building 211, and this event will present areas that relates to issues and apprehensions from veterans suffering from PostTraumatic Stress disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury coming back to school. Pizza and beverages will be offered along with a wrap up of questions and answers.

‘The Purple Heart announcement will be held at the Visitor Center Parking lot at 4 p.m. This activity consists of Purple Heart recipients, and a reception in the Buell Communications Center lobby with several speakers.

After the week of the events there will also be the Veterans coffee with international students Nov. 15 from 9-11 a.m. This event will be hosted by the Center for International programs for part of International Education week.

“Having almost 400 students using VA benefits it is such an honor to thank those who have served our military and assist them in their new career,” Rocha said.