Women’s Basketball win over Westminster College

By Aimee Torrez

The Colorado State University-Pueblo women’s basketball team has clinched a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title share for the second consecutive year with a 78-67 win over Westminster College on Feb. 10 at Massari Arena.

Not only was the snow coming down in Pueblo, but shots were dropping through the net for the Pack. The Pack made 46 percent of their shots from the field and 75 percent from the charity stripe.

Pack junior center Molly Rohrer scored a team high of 20 points with six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

Senior point guard Katie Cunningham had a double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Cunningham also dished out eight assists.

Pack head coach Curtis Loyd said that he thought the team was very focused coming out and really paid attention to the game plan. The Pack scored 42 of their points in the first half.

The game was also Women in Sports Night, honoring women in athletics at all levels. CSU-Pueblo Athletic Hall of Famer and former women’s basketball head coach Jessie Banks was in attendance. Banks, who started coaching at Southern Colorado State College in the late 1960s, gave the team a pregame pep talk and sat on the ThunderWolf bench during the game.

“It was an honor to have her on the bench and all she’s done for women’s basketball and for CSU-P.” Loyd said.

The Pack heads to Colorado Christian on Feb.17 for their upcoming game starting at 5 p.m. The Pack has taken the lead in the last three games played against this team.

With a 17-2 record in RMAC play, and 19-6 overall, the team continues to command the RMAC and is in the running for the RMAC Shootout beginning Feb. 27. The Pack has three games left in the regular season, two of them being at home.