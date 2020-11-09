14 Day Plan to Reduce Covid on Campus

By: Kelly Keogh

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Colorado and in the city of Pueblo, Colorado State University Pueblo has begun to take action.

President of CSU Pueblo, Timothy Mottet, filmed his regularly scheduled Monday Minute youtube video including the two most impactful steps the campus is taking in order to stay as safe as possible. “We are staffing our offices up to twenty five percent encouraging remote work when and where possible.”

Mottet also included that “there are critical student service offices that provide services to our students. We are asking that they remain staffed Monday-Friday within the hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with at least one person in those offices to provide those critical services to our students.”

October 21st, CSU Pueblo put out a Covid-19 mitigation plan with the help from local public health officials. Public access has since been limited to only the Administration building and the Visitors Center located in the Buel Communications Center (BCC) during the hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Health screening is required for all guests located in the Administration building and the BCC.

CSU Pueblo also had the drop-off ballot location remain accessible to the public during this time.

“By enacting an aggressive two-week mitigation plan, we hope to support Pueblo’s efforts and will avoid a Safer at Home Level 3 mandate from the state. We are committed to keeping our community safe and business in Pueblo open,” said Mottet, “CSU Pueblo Supports Pueblo County Plan for Covid-19 Mitigation.”

In order to visit the full mitigation plan, it is available online on CSU Pueblos website by clicking on the Covid-19 information and updates link at the top of the website’s page.