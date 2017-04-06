ASG Elections for 2017-2018 school year begin today

The Associated Students’ Government elections take place Thursday, April 6 starting at 8 a.m. through Friday, April 7 at 5 p.m., with the presidential candidate being uncontested.

The elections open up on PACKLINK for all students to vote for their favorite candidates. “The ballot will be available under Campus Links,” Gena Alfonso, Director of Student Engagement and Leadership, said.

ASG is a student organization that created for students by students in order to help bring forth any concerns they have on campus.

“It is ASG’s mission as representatives of the student body to create a positive and conducive collegiate atmosphere that is a productive, dynamic and community focused learning environment,” Alfonso said.

According to ASG’s facebook page, both the Presidential candidate, Jake Harmon and Vice President candidate Daniella Trujillo are running uncontested.