CSU-Pueblo career fair hosts 64 companies with perspective jobs for students

by Chianna Schoenthaler

Sixty-four companies attended the Colorado State University-Pueblo’s annual career fair on Wednesday, where students were able to meet potential employers for future jobs or internships.

The annual spring event brought many companies throughout Colorado in hopes of helping students.

Brandon Wilson, a senior in psychology said, “I found CSU-Pueblo career fairs are an excellent time to meet and network with employers to learn more about their job and internship opportunities available at their organization.”

The employers ranged from the 10th Judicial District Probation Department, Black Hills Corporation, Denver Water Department, Federated Insurance, GEICO, Peace Corps, Parkview Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente, Mutual of Omaha and University of Colorado Law.

“I thought it was a very professional event,” Hannah Plummer, a sophomore in mass communications said. “I think that it was effective in the sense that students were able to interact with potential employers.”

The employers came prepared with brochures, business cards, coffee mugs, pens, sunglasses and other various items to give away to students and alumni when they came to talk to them.

“I thought the career fair was a great way to network with companies and be able to talk face to face with them about their company’s mission,” Katherine Howard, a sophomore in mass communications said.

Students were able to attend the career fair as long as they were in business professional attire. Students were monitored by CSU-Pueblo staff about their dress attire in order to make sure the standard of business professional attire was met. According to the CSU-Pueblo Career Center website, business professional attire for men and women is broken down by fabrics, colors, buttons, collars, sleeves and neckline.

For women it is recommend that jackets, pants or skirts that are lightweight in black, dark gray or navy blue. Tops, blouses and shirts are recommended to be a silk or a cotton/poly blend that have high standup collars, long sleeves with cuffs that are white, ivory or cream. Men are recommended to have jackets and trousers that are wool and lightweight in colors in black, dark gray or navy blue with buttons that are dark resin. Tops and shirts are suggested to be cotton either in white or light blue, sharp points on collars, neckline buttons buttoned with a high-quality silk tie, long sleeves with cufflinks and French cuffs.

With half the semester already gone by, and summer break coming up students had the ability to plan for the future and employers met with candidates that will hopefully soon apart of their company.

The Career Center held the fair in the Student Recreation Center this year due to the on going construction of the Occhiato University Center. The room was set up with tables on the outside and in the middle which made it very easy for students to walk around.

“The comments I have been getting from the employers that came to the career fair are very positive,” Michelle Gjerde, the Director of the Career Center, said. “They really love the location of the fair this year.”

For more information about business professional attire visit

https://www.csupueblo.edu/career-center/_doc/BusinessProfessionalandCasualAttireTips.pdf