El Pueblo History Museum’s ‘Borderlands’ lecture series continues

By Tiffany Underwood

Staff writer

This spring, the El Pueblo History Museum, the Fort Garland Museum and the Trinidad History Museum will be collectively hosting a series of events to celebrate the Borderlands of southern Colorado exhibits in Pueblo.

The events are free and open to the public in hopes to expand the understanding of the Southern Colorado’s extended history through a variety of visual mediums, hosted by scholars, artists, writers and activists from around the world. The museums plan to discuss topics including indigenous slavery of the Southwest, land rights and dispossession, historical settlement patterns of southern Colorado and healing practices.

These events are sponsored by Colorado State University-Pueblo and the Sangre de Cristo National Heritage Area.

“It is such an amazing opportunity to bring these incredible speakers to our communities in southern Colorado,” said Kirby Stokes, director of Trinidad History Museum. “The community stories we will share in our new Borderlands exhibits will certainly be enriched by the speakers who are coming.” These speakers includescholar Maria Montoya, Ute Mountain Ute leader Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk and more.

A full list of speakers can be found at h-co.org/BorderlandsTalks or by texting “Borderlands” to 474747.

For further information, visit the El Pueblo History Museum website.