Free coffee and networking

By Katryna Pona

Colorado State University – Pueblo students, staff and alumni were joined together to network and enjoy a morning breakfast of doughnuts and coffee Oct. 4.

The networking event was hosted by the CSU- Pueblo Alumni Association on campus. All CSU- Pueblo students, alumni and staff attended this social gathering, and enjoyed a delightful morning breakfast. Shawn Vidmar, an English professor said, “I saw all my colleagues that I don’t get to see.”

Everyone was gathered around having conversations with one another. Some professors got to chat with their former students, and current students got a chance to meet and network with alumni. Also, students got to meet and hang out with their peers.

This is the second year that the Alumni Association has put on the networking event for students and alumni on campus. Tracy Samora, director of alumni relations said, “The event is a good opportunity for students to meet alumni and learn about the association.”

They get current CSU- Pueblo students and alumni together as part of the universities official homecoming kickoff activities, which occurs throughout the week before the homecoming game.

CSU- Pueblo’s Thunder wolf mascot Tundra, was a participant at the social gathering, and is always a part of homecoming week. Tundra is also an attendance at football games and sporting events.

Alumni and current students can benefit from attending the social event. Carol Rickman, president of the alumni board and alumni has benefited from this event. Rickman said having a chance to network with students and answer their questions is a benefit.

Many individuals who attended the event said they plan on going to the homecoming football game Oct. 7.