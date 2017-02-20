Freshman to Sophomore workshops aim to enhance CSU-Pueblo students’ time and skills at the university

by Chianna Schoenthaler

CSU-Pueblo’s Center for Academic Enrichment and home to first year advising began hosting mandatory freshmen to sophomore workshops in the fall of 2015 for current CSU-Pueblo students. The goal of these workshops is to help first year students be able to navigate all the tools they need to be successful properly throughout their college career.

John Sandoval, the Associate Director of the Center for Academic Enrichment, and advisers of the department attended a conference. At the conference, they learned about similar workshops that other institutions host and decided to try the workshops out on CSU-Pueblo’s campus.

“We have seen a growth in number of attendees, and hope that we continue to see the numbers grow,” Sandoval said.

The workshops allow first year advisors within the center to be able to convey their messages to large groups. This helps more students at one time rather than a one-on-one basis. However, advisers are still willing to meet with first year students on a one-on-one basis.

First year students are asked to sign up for the workshop session time they would like to attend since space is limited; however, walk-ins are welcome.

The technical information that the workshop sessions provide include learning the proper usage of PAWS, why they need to use their university email, how to use Degree Audit Report System (DARS) and how to use the university website.

Some of the general information provided at the workshop sessions include Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP) and financial aid, how to audit their degree, the important dates for the semester and how to prep for advising appointments.

Sarah Lira, a freshmen pre-vet emphasis chemistry major with a minor in honors, said, “I hope to learn how to take the next steps in pursing my degree. College seems to be intimidating and stressful but with this workshop I hope to better my understanding.”

Students that attend a workshop session are also granted priority advising and area allowed to schedule their appointment before students who have not been to a workshop.

When students do not attend the mandatory workshop sessions for their first year, it sets them back in the advising process.

They are not allowed to schedule a meeting with their first year adviser until the students who have attended the workshop are done scheduling their appointment.

Not attending the workshops also sets students back because they are unaware of advising restrictions that exist and can be unable to register for specific classes due to a restriction placed on their account.

For more information visit the Center for Academic Enrichment at https://www.csupueblo.edu/center-for-academic-enrichment/