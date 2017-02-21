Out and about: Campus sits on a hill, but it is far from secluded when it comes to things to do

by David Buck

In today’s fast-paced, modernized society, college students are busy people. Colorado State University-Pueblo students are no exception. With education taking top priority in the lives of many students, not to mention career planning and personal concerns, it can sometimes be daunting to find time for recreation.

While there are a few excellent resources on campus – the University Recreation Center, Outdoor Pursuits and the Library and Academic Resource Center to name a few – the city offers some genuine recreation and entertainment possibilities.

For those familiar with the area, such attractions as the Pueblo Zoo, City Park and the Riverwalk are common destinations. Students unfamiliar with the area, however, may be interested in the following inexpensive things to do around town.

The Pueblo Library District serves the Pueblo and Pueblo West areas with several branches and satellites, including a Colorado State University-Pueblo library branch at the Rawlings Library. Their website, http://www.pueblolibrary.org, allows users to request materials, place holds, renew materials and access digital content.

The website also has postings of local events and community information. The Pueblo Library District provides extensive community support in education, career opportunities and recreation. Computers, reference materials and study rooms are available for library card holders.

Cinemark Tinseltown USA, 4140 N. Freeway, is conveniently located down the street from CSU-Pueblo and offers a discount Tuesday. Every Tuesday is discount day. So, only on Tuesdays, tickets are $5.41 per person, with an additional $2.50 surcharge for 3-D films. No discounts are available for concession items, but Cinemark does offer a rewards program through the Cinemark app, called, “Connections.”

Per www.cinemark.com, Connections allows users to accumulate points through transactions, which can be redeemed for various movie-themed rewards and concession coupons. The app also offers a theatre mode, which gives the user 10 points and a concession coupon upon completion of the film. Any other day of the week, ticket prices range from $6.95 for early bird to $10.04 for evening showings. For movies and show times, visit https://www.cinemark.com/colorado/cinemark-tinseltown.

Pueblo also offers bowling at Bowlero Lanes in the Midtown Shopping Center, located at 1000 W 6th St. Shoe rental and games are reasonably priced. Bowlero Lanes offers events, including color pin, on occasion. For more information, their Facebook page is a good place to start: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bowlero-Lanes/321515781221652. Bowlero regularly places coupons for a free game at various local businesses. Another bowling alley, Big Daddy’s Sunset Bowl, is located at 1227 S Prairie Ave.

Pueblo is also home to an extensive bike trail system, a variety of museums, cultural destinations, the Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo, The El Pueblo Museum, Weisbrod Aircraft Museum, Rosemount Museum, the News Infozone Museum and more. Liberty Point in Pueblo West offers a view of the reservoir and a minor climbing opportunity.

Both Pueblo and Pueblo West have large trail systems suitable for hiking, with fold-out maps available at any of the libraries and in the Buell Communications Visitor’s Center. The North and South shore Marina’s supply fishing and boating opportunities and more trails.

Visit http://pueblo.org/visit/what-to-do and https://natureandraptor.org/ for more information about these and other recreational destinations in Pueblo.