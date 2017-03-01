Sherwin-Williams offers eight week training program and job opportunity for CSU-Pueblo students

by Kaitlin Bos

On March 1, Sherwin-Williams west coast area HR manager, Michelle Dumler and area sales manager, Jeremy Shinliver, of CO and NM, held a meeting in the Library and Academic Resource Center or students to attend for a management training program with the company.

The position available is an eight-week training program that is hands on experience in a store. After the eight-week training completion, graduates will get an automatic position as an assistant branch manager.

The meeting was primarily focused for those who are interested in automotives but was open to students of all majors and backgrounds.

Sherwin-Williams was founded in 1866 and is currently America’s largest paint company with over 47,000 employees and is a Fortune 400 company.

The job offers many benefits including: competitive salary, incentive compensation, medical/dental/vision insurance, disability/life insurance, paid vacation/holidays, health and wellness programs and employee and friends and family discounts.

Employees are also able to further their education with the Sherwin-Williams tuition reimbursement program after two years of employment with the company.

Sherwin-Williams is proudly the official paint of NASCAR and is involved with the automotive and transportation industry through collision, production, aerospace, OE/Tier 1, as well as specialty and custom automotive work.

The training program is paid and you will gain mentoring through the branch manager.

The brand is training for future branch managers, sales representatives, area and regional managers.

Annual salary is about $41,500-$43,500 with potential quarterly sales incentives as well as year-end profit inventive.

The company finds it necessary that applicants are willing to relocate around the country.

For more information, please email Michelle Dumler at michelle.f.dumler@sherwin.com