The Native Voices exhibit provides spotlight on Native American culture through history

by Ashley Schaerfl

March 2nd was the start of the Native Voices exhibit that will be open to students, faculty and the community in the Library Academic Resource Center until April 16.

The exhibit showcases the connection between community, health, spirit and nature while shining light on specific individuals like Navajo Code Talkers, Thomas & Nonobah Begay, from World War 2 and a Layton Lamsan, a junior at Stafford who is a part of the Osage Nation. “ Visitors will discover how Native concepts of health and illness are closely tied to the concepts of community, spirit, and the land,” the Native Voices site says.

These speakers come from all over the US including places like New Mexico, Alaska, Pennsylvania, and Hawaii. Thomas & Nonobah Begay, WWII veterans, talk about the importance of Code Talkers during the war, while Cathy Abramson from Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, talks about how boardings schools forced many native american students to abandon their languages and cultural beliefs.

“ You can see the pain and suffering that these cultures faced as they became apart of the american people and dream, as well as Americans’ need for their culture beliefs and more in winning wars and developing the nation,” Ceresa Kennedy, a CSU-Pueblo student, said.

The exhibit is being showcased thanks to the NLM and the Native Voices: Native Peoples’ Concepts of Health and Illness, in hopes to provide widespread outreach and to help the exhibit visit 103 different libraries throughout the US. “ Through a partnership with the American Library Association (ALA) Public Programs Office, the exhibition is touring across the country to public libraries, academic libraries, tribal libraries, tribal college libraries and special libraries,” Sandy Hudock Professor, Director of Education, Research, & Outreach Services University Library, said.

Students who are interested in the exhibit also have the chance to attend different public speaking events throughout the month. These speakers are covering topics that spread from holistic healing all the way up to Rock and Art. “ March 30th Lesley White Temple-Gipp, member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, is speaking,” Hudock said. “Temple-Gipp has been deeply involved with the Dakota Access Pipeline protest at Standing Rock.”

The exhibit is in the lobby of the LARC in hopes to draw in viewers. “I hope the campus will take some time to listen,” Hudock said. “ The speakers and the exhibit interviews are eye-opening and inspiring. We can provide scheduled tours upon request.”