The price is worth the coffee

Staff Review

If you like good coffee and a vintage décor, Gypsy Javas is the hang out spot for you.

Located a few blocks from Pueblo’s Riverwalk, Gypsy Javas is a small coffee shop and café nestled between art galleries and boutiques. It’s hard to miss – the awning over the door proudly proclaims the establishment’s name – and its menu is sure to satisfy.

The first thing you’ll probably notice about the café is its size. It’s pretty narrow inside, but the team at Gypsy Javas has used the unique venue to its advantage. As the name suggests, the décor and artwork are heavily based on the American gypsy culture of the late 1800s. Antique-style light bulbs in wall-mounted lamps add to the authenticity of the place.

The tables are uniquely upholstered with pressed faux leather and it’s difficult to find two chairs that are the same. Every single table is decorated with a centerpiece of coffee beans inside large light bulbs. They’re an interesting touch and a nod to steampunk culture.

The best part of the shop? The drinks themselves are far more colorful than the coffee-colored walls.

One of Gypsy Java’s most famous menu items is the rainbow latte. The baristas behind the counter turn each one into a work of art and no two are exactly the same. Rainbow lattes are fun and colorful, and the designs made of cream and food coloring can range from blue and purple peacock feathers to red flames. These drinks are usually served open; that is, without a lid on the cups to leave the art visible.

They taste just as good as they look. The coffee itself doesn’t disappoint – it’s got a nice, bold flavor. If so desired, a flavored syrup can be added to the rainbow latte to further customize and sweeten the drink. If you’re not into caffeine, rainbow lattes can be made with decaf coffee. Just be sure to request it when ordering.

Aside from the rainbow latte, Gypsy Javas has a menu of classic coffee and teas. They also have a rotation of creative seasonal drinks. These are usually advertised at the front counter, so be sure to pay attention to what’s available. Specialty drinks can run a bit expensive, however, but they’re well worth it.

Gypsy Javas also offers a range of breakfast, lunch and snacking options. All pastries available at the counter are baked fresh daily on-site. As with most cafés, however, the menu items like sandwiches and omelets can run pretty pricy.