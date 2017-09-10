ASG vice president trying to make a positive change at CSU-Pueblo for herself and for others

By Katryna Pona

Students have so much responsibility to carry through college. Class can be tough; jobs are a necessity for the current generations and there is very little time off between it all. Some students do go above and beyond in college. They put away all childish things and take on roles in the university community as a form of service. Daniella Trujillo is one of these students, taking on the role of Associated Student Government vice president here at Colorado State University-Pueblo

Trujillo is a native of Colorado Springs where she attended Mitchell High School. She enjoyed taking part in theatre and had participated in a few clubs. While in high school held a position in the National Honor Society as a secretary for two years and was an officer for three. She also was a part of the thespian group at Mitchell, where in her senior year she held the title of president. Trujillo was also the secretary and treasurer for the National Association of Music Educators (NAFME).

Before being elected Trujillo said, “I didn’t see myself as being vice president.” But, during her junior year, she was a senator, and she said it was a thrilling experience and wanted more of it.

To ensure she continues to grow and develop as a leader in ASG and for the student body for the CSU- Pueblo community, Trujillo said “I check myself before I wreck myself” when explaining her leadership duties and responsibilities.

According to Trujillo, she wants to take the right steps for the ASG and her peers at the university. She said she advises college students to always get help through the resources offered at school, talk to a counselor or meet with a tutor, to ensure success. “Don’t be afraid to seek help,” she said.

ASG President Jake Harmon said the student government wouldn’t be where it is today without her and her coordination efforts. “She takes on as many responsibilities as she can with ASG,” Harmon said.

Harmon is now working to provide aid to Houston residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Trujillo said she has been assisting Harmon by spreading the message of how to help and where to donate. She has been spreading awareness through her social media pages and talking to her classmates. Trujillo said several sports teams and clubs on campus, such as the track, volleyball, football and rugby teams, are planning to help. Departments and clubs also want to get involved, and many people are asking where they can donate to help the victims.

ASG Justice Demetrius Marrow said Trujillo takes care of her fellow students, is very understanding and treats everyone equally within the ASG. “She does more than she’s supposed to,” he said. “She lets us know that we can do anything we put our minds to.”

He said she has an inspiring quality and describes her as an outstanding vice president.

Director of student affairs, Victoria Ruiz, director of student affairs, described Trujillo as energetic. “She has a lot of energy, which she brings to ASG.” Ruiz said.

Ruiz said energy makes the rest of the group want to work harder. “She is on top of everything.”

Annica Roberts, ASG speaker of the senate pro tempore, said Trujillo is devoted, puts in the work and time, and is very studious. “Dedicated,” Roberts said, when describing Trujillo in one word.

Yvette Martinez described the vice president as personable and approachable. Martinez said, “Anytime you approach her, she is willing to help you,” Martinez said. She said Trujillo is always willing to assist students.

In her spare time, she enjoys music and singing. She sings at coffee shops. The ukulele is a hobby of hers. Along with her passion with music, Trujillo said she is passionate about her family. Her family in Pueblo is a kitten, which she and her roommates raise together.

Trujillo will be the first of three sisters to graduate from college. She said she doesn’t plan to stop with her bachelor’s, she is going to continue on to graduate school. “My plan is to get my master’s in musical education,” she said.